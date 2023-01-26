Connor Boyle signs new contract with Edinburgh Rugby, tying his future to boyhood club

Connor Boyle, the up and coming young Edinburgh flanker, has signed a new two-year contract with the capital side.

Connor Boyle has signed a two-year extension. Picture: James Parsons/Edinburgh Rugby

The former Scotland Under-20 captain has played 28 times since making his debut for the club in October 2020, and scored a try in last month’s 1872 Cup first-leg defeat by Glasgow at Scotstoun. Boyle, 22, grew up close to BT Murrayfield and represented Edinburgh district at every age-grade before making his professional breakthrough. Along with Ben Muncaster, he is part of a young back-row group at Edinburgh who are pushing hard for game-time. While it is difficult to dislodge the likes of Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Luke Crosbie, Boyle and Muncaster will get more opportunities over the next weeks as the Six Nations begins.

Mike Blair, the Edinburgh coach, was pleased to tie down a young player who came through the ranks locally. “Representing the club means everything to Connor and that passion and intensity he shows when he takes the field is something other players really feed off,” Blair said. “His behaviours epitomise what it means to represent the city, while he’s shown real leadership potential by driving some of our off-field culture and standards. Connor is still a young man, and his game is still developing, but we’re really happy with his contributions to the team so far. He’s in a great place to kick on and become a top player for club and country.”

Boyle played schools rugby for Stewart’s Melville and represented Scotland at U16, U18 and U20 levels. He then played senior rugby with Stewart’s Melville RFC before joining Watsonians and was part of their squad for the inaugural FOSROC Super6 Championship. Boyle, who captained Scotland during the 2019 U20 Six Nations, said: “I’m delighted to re-sign with my boyhood club. Edinburgh Rugby is the place where I see myself being able to take my game to the next level. The players and coaches are all hellbent on building a championship winning culture and that is an environment I want to be part of. The strength of the back-row, and specifically the openside position, gives me the ability to learn from the best on a day-to day-basis. This new deal will allow me to take myself to the next level of playing while continuing to live in my hometown.”