Concussion forces Edinburgh forward Hamish Watson out of British and Irish Lions team against Japan

Edinburgh’s Hamish Watson has been forced to withdraw from the British Lions team for Saturday's match with Japan at BT Murrayfield.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:33 pm
File photo dated 22-02-2020 of Scotland's Hamish Watson. (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Just 24 hours since Warren Gatland’s team was released – including four Scots and three from Edinburgh – Watson has been forced out after picking up a concussion in training yesterday. Mandatory protocols mean he will begin a phased return to action after his recovery.

His place in the The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match will be taken by Ospreys’ Welsh international Justin Tipuric.

Watson had been selected alongside his club winger Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland, plus Scotland team-mate Zander Fagerson. Glasgow Warriors’ Ali Price was also among the substitutes in the selection announced on Tuesday.

Hamish Watson in action during the British and Irish Lions training session held at at Stade Santander International stadium on June 22, 2021 in Saint Peter, Jersey. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He was one of eight Scots selected in the squad and hoped to stake a claim for a place in the Lions Test team in South Africa after a strong season. However the loose forward will now begin the graduated return-to-play protocol.

