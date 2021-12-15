Cole Forbes on what Glasgow Warriors have to do to beat Exeter

Cole Forbes during Glasgow Warriors training on Tuesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The full-back insisted he was proud of the performance the Warriors put in against last year’s Champions Cup runners-up, when they came away with a losing bonus point after going down 20-13. But he acknowledged that there were more moments of slackness in the team’s performance in that match, and is sure that Exeter will punish any repetition.

“We were proud of our performance, but it was a missed opportunity,” he said. “We went to La Rochelle and lost by seven, when there were probably a few passes, a few mistakes, down their end when we could have come away with points. So we were gutted about that but proud of the effort, and we just want to build from that performance.

“I’ve never played against Exeter, but obviously they’re one of the top Premiership sides and play a good brand of rugby. I think it’s going to be a tough match for us, but the boys have had a good week leading in and I think we’re up to the task.

“They play good strategic rugby. They’re real physical, win that battle, and then want to play at the right end of the park - a lot of kicking contestables and put pressure on that way. So we’ve just got to play sensible footy in our own half and play down their end of the paddock.”