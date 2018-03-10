Watsonians 17 - 27 Ayr: Victory clinches third place

Ayr defeated Watsonians 27-17 to clinch third place in the BT Premiership and a play-off semi-final away to Currie. Sonians finish fourth in the table and will be on the road to Melrose in their last four clash.

In awful conditions, Ayr got off to a bright start. Frazier Climo scored a converted try in the seventh minute after great work from Scott Lyle and Grant Anderson. The lead was 14-0 soon after when Jonathan Agnew went over for a second.

Michael Allen’s converted try gave Watsonians points on the board at 14-7 before he and Craig Borthwick were yellow carded. Lyle and Ali Harris then traded penalties to make it 17-10 to Ayr at half-time.

A converted Sean Crombie try levelled things before a converted try from Steve Longwell and a Lyle penalty were added for Ayr.