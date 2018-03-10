Melrose 18 - 7 Stirling County: Melrose earn another home win

In a match that meant little to either side in terms of the BT Premiership, Melrose had enough power to eke out yet another home win.

The soggy conditions at the Greenyards mitigated against the open rugby that Melrose favour but that was not apparent in the opening phases, when the home side moved the ball well, taking only minutes to register their first points, albeit in the form of a penalty goal by centre Craig Jackson.

Melrose then used turnover ball to engineer a try by full-back Fraser Thomson for an 8-0 interval lead. Stirling, however, were rewarded for a dominant third quarter with a quality solo try by centre Ewan Macgarvie but a try from a driven line-out by Ali Grieve and then a third from a tap penalty by Ian Moody gave Melrose their 15th championship win this season.