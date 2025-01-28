'Closed chapter': The Scotland star hoping to move on in 2025 and have serious Six Nations impact

Jamie Ritchie is one of several strong back-row options for Scotland. | SNS Group

This time last year, Jamie Ritchie’s status within the Scotland squad was firmly under the microscope.

The flanker had lost the captaincy to Finn Russell and Rory Darge and he was not the automatic starter he once was with the emergence of Glasgow Warriors’ all-conquering back-row of Darge, Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey.

Throw in Bath’s Josh Bayliss and Saracens’ Andy Onyeama-Christie into the mix and suddenly Ritchie faced a fight for his place in Gregor Townsend’s first XV. Ritchie started just two of Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures in 2024 – the wins over Wales and England – and only one in the Autumn Nations Series, against Australia. That latter performance, though, was a reminder of what the 28-year-old has to offer.

Known as one of the best at the breakdown in Scottish rugby, Ritchie put in a stellar 80-minute performance as the Scots took down the Wallabies 27-13 at Murrayfield. And with Bayliss and Christie out of the conversation this year due to injury, Ritchie is right on the premises for Saturday’s 2025 Six Nations opener at home to Italy.

The former skipper cut a relaxed figure as he discussed the upcoming tournament. It is easy to forget that Ritchie is only 28. He’s packed a lot into his career, including leading his country at a World Cup and lifting the Calcutta Cup. He is in good form, and in a happier place as he looks to kick on in 2025.

Playing so well in Scotland’s last match clearly helps. “Yeah, I'd love to think so,” Ritchie said of that November afternoon doing his chances of being involved against Italy no harm. “I think I've played a reasonable amount and I do feel like I've shown what I'm capable of. I feel like I'm in good form for Edinburgh as well.

“But all I can do is control how I prepare and how I play whenever I get the opportunity – selection is outwith my control. I'd like to think that the Australia game kind of put my hat in the ring for a starting spot. But if it hasn't, then I'll prepare and do whatever best I can for the team. There's really strong competition in that kind of back row area.”

So much of 2024 for Ritchie was framed by the decision to relieve him of the Scotland captaincy. That episode in his career is long consigned to the dustbin for the player himself now.

“The captaincy stuff, yeah, absolutely,” Ritchie said of that particular chapter being closed. “It's something that I really enjoyed doing, but it didn't define who I am or who I was. I'm the same person with or without the armband. It's a massive honour to do. And if asked to do it again, absolutely, I would do it. But it's not something that I feel upset or frustrated about.”

Jamie Ritchie was impressive in his last Scotland outing against Australia. | SNS Group

What about being a starter for Scotland? “In terms of being in and out of the team, you'll have to ask Gregor,” he smiled. “That's not up to me. Obviously, I love playing for Scotland from cap one to cap 50-odd now. I've enjoyed every single one of them and I always want to do it and I will do it for as long as I can. But like I say, the selection is not up to me. All I can do is prepare and play as well as I can and hopefully get a shout.”

There is a leadership void within the Scotland camp, though, with current captain Sione Tuipulotu being ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Russell and Darge will assume joint armband duties in his absence. Ritchie is urging the whole team to play a part in filling the Tuipulotu-shaped gap.

“I think there is a challenge for us now to encourage others to fill that space that he has left,” explained Ritchie. “Sione is a massive character, massive player for us. But also in terms of the way he communicates around the group, the way he communicates on the field, that is a challenge for us now to encourage other people to do it. That's something that we're aware of and conscious of and acting upon.

“Gilco [Grant Gilchrist] speaks really well in terms of their emotion. Obviously, the guys who speak with real detail. Matt Fagerson leads a lot of our defence stuff, Pierre Schoemann does as well. Finn obviously in attack and Ben White attack-wise. But yeah, there's lots of guys in there who speak with real emotion. There's a lot of talented rugby people in this as well.

“A lot of people know the game really well. So it’s trying to encourage people to bring that to the fore because people get tired of hearing the same voices. So everyone being able to chip in and contribute to that is really important. I wouldn't say there's anyone specific who was saying, 'you need to do what Sione did'. But there's plenty of people who can pick that up. And some guys who maybe haven't done it as much, I absolutely encourage them to do it too.”

Ritchie will also chip in when needed. The words of an ex-captain will always hold some sway. “They'll probably get fed up listening to me,” he laughed. “Yeah, I still speak quite a bit. But that's something that comes with experience. You know sometimes what needs to be said. For me, it gives them a little bit more experience.

Jamie Ritchie is still a leader in the Scotland set-up despite not being captain. | SNS Group / SRU

“It's easier for me to hold people a little bit more accountable. Say we're maybe not quite there in terms of the level of our training, I can drive that standard. And I like to think that people can listen to that. There's probably a little bit more nuance to certain things. And then trying to be in control of how many people are talking.

“Because often, you don't want too many people talking. So if you feel like you've got something really important to say, and there's maybe been two or three points made already, sometimes the best thing to do is not to say anything at all. Because you start diluting all the messaging.”