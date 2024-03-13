Chris Stewart joins Scottish Rugby as independent non-executive director

Chris Stewart, who has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Scottish Rugby Limited Board.

Stewart, a property investor, developer, and hotelier, joins following “an extensive external recruitment process”. He joins fellow non-execs Ruth Davidson, Mike Soutar and Alexandra Whelan on the board which is responsible for management and operations within the Scottish Rugby Union Group.

“I’m acutely aware of the impact the sport plays in our society and its potential to widen that impact,” Stewart said. “Rugby has always been a part of my life and continues to be as a regular at Scottish Gas Murrayfield and in support of Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium.

“It’s an exciting time to join the organisation, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

He operates the Chris Stewart Group and has 30 years’ experience in development and property management in the residential, office, hotel, and hospitality sectors.

John McGuigan, chair of Scottish Rugby Limited, said: “I am looking forward to working with Chris and drawing on his experience, which complements the breadth of skills we now have throughout the SRL Board.”