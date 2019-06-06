Chris Harris quits Newcastle Falcons after Scotland cap activates relegation clause

Scotland centre Chris Harris has left Newcastle Falcons, after activating a relegation release clause in his Kingston Park contract.











The 28-year-old signed a two-year extension to his deal in February, but following the Falcons' relegation to the Greene King IPA Championship, the eight-cap international has decided to leave.

Harris joined Newcastle in 2014, after five years with Northumberland amateur side Tynedale, with whom he made 47 appearances and scored 118 points.

He played more than 100 times for the Falcons, contributing 85 points, and had a brief spell with Rotherham Titans during the 2014/15 season, making six appearances.

The Carlisle-born centre, who scored his first try for Scotland against Italy in the 2019 Six Nations competition, was included in Gregor Townsend's training squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

Newcastle Director of Rugby Dean Richards told the club's website: "Chris has been a great servant who has steadily improved during his time at Newcastle Falcons, and we wish him all the best for the future.”