Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors handed rematch with Toulon in Euro draw

Glasgow and three-time Champions Cup winners Toulon are joined by Munster, Bayonne, Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints in a tough looking Pool 3. The Warriors will not play Munster as competition rules state that the clubs who are in the same league will not face each other in the group stage. The competing teams will each have two home and two away games and, after four rounds of fixtures, the top four sides will qualify for the last 16, with the fifth-placed team dropping into the Challenge Cup. Only the sixth-placed team will be eliminated completely from European competition.