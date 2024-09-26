Cessna-flying Scotland prop hopes licence can spark post-rugby career switch

Bhatti passes test

Jamie Bhatti is hoping Glasgow Warriors’ season can take flight with a home win over Benetton on Friday night after a stuttering start against Ulster at the weekend.

The United Rugby Championship winners were pipped by the hosts in Belfast who scored an 85th minute try to win 20-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors return to Scotstoun for their first competitive home game since being crowned champions. Bhatti played a big part in that success and the prop has been flying high off the pitch as well, securing his private pilot licence last week.

Glasgow Warriors' Jamie Bhatti has secured his private pilot licence. (Photo by Anton Geyser/SNS Group)

“It took me just under two years,” said Bhatti, who flies a Cessna 172 at the Phoenix flying school at Cumbernauld. “I started in November 2022 with my first lesson, and passed my skills test on Wednesday.

“It was a two-hour flight with an external examiner. It was good. You go out and you do a bit of navigation first and then it’s your general handling, all your stalls and steep turns, and then it’s back to the airfield in Cumbernauld for your take offs and landings, emergency procedures and all that.”

It’s more than an enjoyable pastime for the Scotland international who is considering using his skills in a new career post-rugby. He wouldn’t be the first, with former Scotland captain and Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally well down the road (or runway) to becoming a commerical pilot.

“The PPL is just the start,” said Bahtti. “I need to do what’s called the APTL, the Air Transport Pilot’s Licence. So there are another 13 exams involved with that which you need to pass, then you need to get your commercial licence and then you can start looking to work for somebody, so there’s still a long way to go but it’s a start.

“We’ll see what happens. I need to pass the exams first!”

A more immediate priority is beating Benetton and Bhatti is keen for the Glasgow supporters to be in full voice on Friday.