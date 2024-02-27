Can Scotland win the 2024 Six Nations? Favour required from England as Ireland chase Grand Slam double

Scotland's 30-21 victory over England at Murrayfield on Saturday, featuring a memorable hat-trick of tries from Duhan van der Merwe, earned them a fourth consecutive Calcutta Cup and kept alive their hopes of winning the 2024 Six Nations.

Gregor Townsend's men have collected nine points from their opening three matches to sit second in the standings, six points behind an Ireland side who are on course for a second consecutive Grand Slam.

Scotland's tally came courtesy of four points secured from each of the wins over Wales and England and a losing bonus point garnered from the controversial 16-20 defeat by France following the decision not to award a last minute try that would have turned a loss into a victory.

Ireland, meanwhile, have collected the maximum 15 points after bonus point wins over France, Italy and Wales which has put them in the exalted position of being able to clinch this year's title with a game to spare.

Another bonus point win at Twickenham a week on Saturday and Ireland would be crowned Six Nations champions but any kind of victory would effectively seal the deal given their +81 points differential compared to Scotland's +6.

Scotland, therefore, need two things to happen on March 9 to keep their tournament aspirations intact going into the final round of fixtures, and set up a winner-takes-all showdown in Dublin the following weekend.

Firstly, and most importantly, Scotland must beat Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in the 2.15pm kick-off, preferably with a bonus point. That will be no easy task against an Italian outfit who all but ended France’s title bid with a highly credible 13-13 draw in Paris at the weekend, with Paolo Garbisi agonisingly striking the post with a penalty to deny his side a famous victory. A narrow 24-27 defeat by England on the opening weekend also showed they are no pushovers on home soil.

Duhan Van der Merwe celebrates his and Scotland's third try of the match with Blair Kinghorn during the Six Nations win over England at Murrayfield. (Ross Parker / SNS Group)

But if the Scots can make it nine straight wins over Italy in the Six Nations then all eyes will shift to Twickenham in the 4.45pm kick-off to see if Steve Borthwick's side can do their arch-rivals a huge favour against the Irish. An England victory while denying Ireland any bonus points would also be the dream scenario for Scotland, particularly if they themselves claim the full five points in Rome. Those two outcomes would see Scotland travel to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 16 just a point behind the leaders meaning that any kind of victory would see co-captains Finn Russell and Rory Darge hold the Six Nations trophy above their heads in the Irish capital.

If Ireland were to claim one or two losing bonus points in a Twickenham defeat, or if Scotland were to win without the bonus point, then things become more complicated for Townsend’s side, whereby they would need to beat Ireland in the final showdown while denying them bonus points.

The odds, however, are stacked against Scotland. While they will be expected to go to Italy and win, the same cannot be said for England against the number two ranked side in world rugby. They have failed to impress in the Six Nations so far – in spite of their wins over Italy and Wales – and despite a bright start, were firmly second best against Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend. The chances of a favour from the Auld Enemy are slim, and there is also the fact that Scotland have lost their last nine matches in a row against Ireland and have not won in Dublin since a 23-20 victory at Croke Park in 2010.

Even if Scotland's hopes of winning their first ever Six Nations title are ultimately quashed, there is still the prospect of securing a highest ever finish in the tournament in its current format. Scotland won the final Five Nations crown in 1999 but since Italy were added to the mix the following year, their highest placing is third – achieved in 2001, 2006, 2013, 2018 and 2023. While there are no prizes handed out for second place, finishing runners-up to an Ireland side as good as this one would be an achievement and represent Scotland's best ever Six Nations.