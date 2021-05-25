Cameron Redpath was outstanding for Scotland in the win over England at Twickenham in February. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Bath player ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the match against Sale Sharks on May 14.

It’s a huge blow for the talented 21-year-old who made his international debut in the Calcutta Cup win over England at Twickenham in February.

Redpath was outstanding that day as Scotland beat the English on their own patch for the first time since 1983.

However, he sustained a neck injury which ruled him out of the remainder of the Six Nations Championship.

Redpath, the son of the former Scotland captain Bryan, had also been courted by England and played for them at under-20 level. But Scotland coach Gregor Townsend persuaded him to pick the country his father played for with distinction.

It is the second time in his career that he has suffered an ACL injury. He was selected by England for their summer tour of South Africa in 2018 but was forced to pull out due to the knee issue.

A statement from his club said: “Bath Rugby can confirm Cameron Redpath has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

“The centre sustained the injury in the Blue, Black and White’s Gallagher Premiership match against Sale Sharks on Friday 14th May.

“The rehab team will work with the 21-year-old after his surgery to allow him to be back to his best as soon as possible.

“Everyone at Bath Rugby with Cameron every step of the way and wish him a speedy recovery.”

