Cameron Henderson excited to be part of Leicester Tigers 'special future' as Scotland lock signs new contract

Scotland lock Cameron Henderson has agreed a new contract with Gallagher Premiership outfit Leicester Tigers.

The 23-year-old, who was part of Scotland’s Six Nations squad this year, has yet to be capped for the full team by current head coach Gregor Townsend, but has made 32 appearances for the Welford Road side since joining in the summer of 2020. He could be involved against Edinburgh on Friday night, when the two teams meet in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

“It feels like we are really building something special at the club, with a strong young group of players, and being a part of that and contributing to that excites me,” said Henderson, who was born in Hong Kong and went to school at Strathallan in Perthshire. “I have really enjoyed my three years at the club so far and don’t want to be anywhere else, I want to continue to be a part of Leicester Tigers. I am loving every minute of playing regularly for the club and grateful to the coaching team, who have backed me, so I want to continue to progress and build on that. Leicester Tigers is the biggest club in England and it is quite surreal to be involved in a club like this; it is really special to represent this club and so to have the opportunity to extend my time here was an easy decision for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester Tigers interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth said: “Cam has shown a great work ethic and want to improve during his time at the club, which has helped him develop his game hugely. He arrived at the club during the pandemic and has gone from strength to strength since then, and in recent time earned his chance to be a part of the side on a regular basis and also earned the call up to Scotland’s national squad. Cam is a popular member of the group and a part of the young group that will hopefully continue to drive Leicester Tigers forward long in to the future, together. I am really pleased he has been rewarded with a new deal at the club.”