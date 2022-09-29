Bundee Aki banned for eight weeks and will miss Ireland’s opening autumn Tests

Bundee Aki was sent off playing for Connacht against Stormers. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The Ireland centre was sent off after catching Seabelo Senatla high in an attempted clear-out during the champions’ 38-15 win in Stellenbosch.

The Stormers wing took a hit to the top of the head and has been ruled out for four to six months.

Aki disputed the decision at the time, arguing with Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi, which counted against him, as did his previous red cards.

Pamela Woodman of Scotland, the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process, said that Aki had been reckless and took into account, “the speed, force and high degree of danger”.

A statement from the URC said: “Ms Woodman determined that, had it been based on this conduct alone, the offending would have been categorised as mid-range on the scale of seriousness.

“However, Ms Woodman also considered the player’s actions and demeanour towards the referee in connection with the issue of the red card, which she found did not meet the expected standards of conduct or respect. This was also taken into account in determining that the player’s offending was at the top-end on the scale of seriousness, which warranted an entry point sanction of 10 weeks.

“The Judicial Officer then considered if there were any mitigating factors and found that the player’s acceptance that he had committed an act of foul play (during the off-field disciplinary process), expression of remorse, apologies to both the opposing player and referee, and willingness to engage with his club coaching staff on a plan to address this issue, were relevant mitigating factors. These mitigating factors warranted a reduction in the sanction of four weeks.

“The player’s previous suspensions for red cards in 2019 and 2021 for foul play involving head contact, as well as his suspension and warning for previous conduct relating to interactions with referees, were considered aggravating factors, which the Judicial Officer decided warranted a further two weeks of sanction.

“As a result the player will be suspended for a period of eight weeks.”