Bulls are missing some Springboks but huge test awaits Edinburgh at Loftus

Matt Currie's fitness is being monitored after a hamstring issue forced him off early against Leinster. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Matt Currie being monitored

A few missing Springboks might help Edinburgh’s cause this weekend but they know that taking on the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld is one of the toughest tasks in rugby.

Glasgow Warriors scaled that mountain last season when they defeated Jake White’s team in the final of the United Rugby Championship. The Bulls haven’t lost two URC games in a row at Loftus since March 2023 so the odds against an away win on Saturday are long as Edinburgh play the first of two games in South Africa.

Nevertheless, the hosts will be without a few big names, absent on international duty as South Africa take on Argentina in Nelspruit where the Rugby Championship is on the line. Bulls’ star winger Kurt-Lee Arendse and lock Ruan Nortje will start against the Pumas, and prop Gerhard Steenekamp and back-row forward Elrigh Louw are on the bench.

Michael Todd, the Edinburgh defence coach, said he was unaware of who might be missing as he prepared for a huge physical test.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge,” said Todd. “Anyone playing the Bulls at Loftus does well to have a good game and win. We will have to stop a big pack coming at us and they’ve got some big backs too.

“I don’t know who is missing but they’ve got a very deep and strong squad. We can’t take anything away from them there and we still massively respect what is coming. Anyone knows that playing the Bulls away is tough but it probably is a good time to get them. Everyone will step up.”

Emiliano Boffelli didn’t travel with Edinburgh to South Africa after suffering a recurrence of a back problem and Todd reported that they were monitoring centre Matt Currie who came off early in the defeat by Leinster last Friday with a hamstring problem.

The 33-31 loss to the Irish side in the URC opener saw Edinburgh score five tries but also concede five and Todd knows where they need to tighten up.