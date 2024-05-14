Brother of St Johnstone cup double hero to join Edinburgh Rugby after Olympic Games

Homecoming for Ross McCann

Great Britain sevens international Ross McCann has signed for Edinburgh Rugby and will join the club this summer on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old is currently targeting a second shot at Olympic glory having featured in the GB Sevens team that finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In the XV-a-side game, McCann is primarily a winger and played there for Edinburgh against Dragons at the start of this season but he has also featured at outside centre, notably for the Scotland U20 side that finished fifth in the 2017 World Rugby U20 Championship. He was called up for the full Scotland squad by Gregor Townsend during this season’s Six Nations but was not selected.

Ross McCann in action for Great Britain against France's Rayan Rebbadj and Antoine Dupont during the HSBC Rugby Sevens LA tournament in Carson, California on March 2, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

He grew up in Edinburgh and comes from a gifted sporting family. Brothers Ali and Lewis play football professionally, for Preston North End and Dunfermline Athletic respectively. Ali, 24, is a Northern Ireland international and was a key part of the St Johnstone side which won an historic Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2020-21. He joined Preston the following season. Lewis, 22, has represented Northern Ireland up to under-21 level.

The brothers were born in Scotland to a Northern Irish father and an English mother. Ross was educated at Cramond Primary and Royal High School and played club rugby for Stewart’s Melville and Melrose. He scored four tries for the Borders club in the 2018 Scottish Cup final win over Stirling County at Murrayfield to seal a league and cup double.

“It's a dream come true to sign a permanent deal with Edinburgh Rugby,” McCann said. “I've always wanted to play for my hometown club, and now I finally get the chance to do that.

"Edinburgh is home for me. I went to school here and rugby wise, it’s where it all began for me. So to be able to sign here and pull on that Edinburgh jersey in front of my family and friends will be an incredible feeling. I can't wait to get stuck in and show everyone what I can do.

"There's a real sense of pride in representing your hometown club and I'm determined to give everything I've got for Edinburgh Rugby. It's a special place to play and I'm excited to be a part of it for the next two years."

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach, said: “We're delighted to have brought Ross in on a permanent deal. He's a talented winger who is always looking to get involved in the game, and he's not afraid to take on his opposite number. He's also got a great attitude and is always willing to learn and improve.