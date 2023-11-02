British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia TV details announced, fixture schedule

Sky Sports’ long association with the British & Irish Lions will continue after the broadcaster secured the rights for the 2025 tour of Australia.

Scotland great and 2013 Lions tour manager Andy Irvine celebrates with George North after winning the third Test against Australia in Sydney which secured the series. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The channel will show all three Tests and the six warm-up matches. It will be the eighth consecutive Lions Tour broadcast by Sky Sports, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the series win in South Africa.

The Lions have not toured Australia since 2013 when Warren Gatland led them to a 2-1 Test series triumph. Gatland, who was also in charge for the drawn series in New Zealand in 2017 and a 2-1 defeat in South Africa in 2021, this week ruled himself out of the running for 2025 and backed Andy Farrell to be the next Lions head coach.

The tour to Australia will begin with a match against Western Force in Perth on June 28 and will feature games against Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies and the Melbourne Rebels. There will be an historic meeting with a combined invitational Australia and New Zealand team at Adelaide Oval on July 12. The three Test matches with Australia will be played on July 19, 26 and August 2 in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia CEO, said: “Rugby Australia is excited to be welcoming the British & Irish Lions back to Australia for the first time in 12 years. This iconic tour and the chance to renew the rivalry between the Wallabies and the Lions promises to be a special occasion for everyone.”

Ben Calveley, CEO of the British & Irish Lions, said: “We are delighted to be partnering once again with Sky Sports as our UK & Ireland live broadcast partner for the 2025 tour.”

Lions’ six warm-up matches in Australia

· 28 June 2025 Perth (Optus Stadium) v Western Force

· 2 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Queensland Reds

· 5 July 2025 Sydney (Allianz Stadium) v NSW Waratahs

· 9 July 2025 Canberra (GIO Stadium) v ACT Brumbies

· 12 July 2025 Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) v Invitational AU & NZ

· 22 July 2025 Melbourne (Marvel Stadium) v Melbourne Rebels

Australia v Lions Test matches

· 19 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Wallabies

· 26 July 2025 Melbourne (MCG) v Wallabies