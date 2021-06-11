British and Irish Lions: Concern over tour opener after opponents' positive Covid tests

Concerns are growing over the first match of the British and Irish Lions tour after members of their opponents’ squad tested positive for Covid-19.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 11th June 2021, 11:00 am
British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Picture: Dan Sheridan/Pool/Getty Images
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Warren Gatland’s tourists are scheduled to play the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on July 3.

The Emirates Lions, who competed in Super Rugby until last year, were due to face DHL Stormers in a Rainbow Cup SA match in Cape Town on Saturday. However, the game has been cancelled due to the positive tests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Organisers are hoping the decision to scrap the game will minimise the risk to the British and Irish Lions match at Emirates Airline Park.

“The Emirates Lions have followed all protocols and taken all the appropriate steps,” said Jurie Roux, chief executive of SA Rugby.

“While the cancellation is unfortunate, their approach ensures that the risk of cancellation of their match against the British & Irish Lions in the Castle Lager Lions Series on 3 July is well managed.”

Read More

Read More
Why non-neutral referees will be used in some matches on British and Irish Lions...

As per the competition rules, Stormers have been awarded four points.

A statement from Rainbow Cup organisers, Pro14 Rugby, said: “The PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA match between the Emirates Lions and DHL Stormers, scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, has been cancelled in line with COVID-19 protocols.

“The decision was taken as part of prescribed precautions advised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community.

“The decision was triggered on Friday following receipt of positive results from scheduled testing of the Emirates Lions squad. As determined by the competition rules, the DHL Stormers will be awarded four log points because of the cancellation.”

A message from the Editor:

Get a year of unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

British and Irish Lions
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.