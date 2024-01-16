All Sections
British and Irish Lions announce historic women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027

Three test matches will take place against Black Fearns in three years time
By Bruce McMurray
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:55 GMT
A Lions women's team will take on the Black Ferns of New Zealand in 2027.

The British and Irish Lions will send a women’s team to New Zealand for a historic three-Test series in September 2027.

The inaugural women’s Lions tour will feature three clashes against the current world champions. A Lions statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the tour will not overlap with that year’s men’s World Cup and will include warm-up fixtures, but said the full schedule had not yet been finalised.

British and Irish Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said: “Playing three Test matches against the current world champions, the Black Ferns in New Zealand, in front of thousands of fans represents the ultimate challenge and makes for a fantastic sporting spectacle. We look forward to working with all our stakeholders including New Zealand Rugby to finalise an exciting inaugural tour.”

