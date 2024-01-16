British and Irish Lions announce historic women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027

Three test matches will take place against Black Fearns in three years time

A Lions women's team will take on the Black Ferns of New Zealand in 2027.

The British and Irish Lions will send a women’s team to New Zealand for a historic three-Test series in September 2027.

The inaugural women’s Lions tour will feature three clashes against the current world champions. A Lions statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the tour will not overlap with that year’s men’s World Cup and will include warm-up fixtures, but said the full schedule had not yet been finalised.

