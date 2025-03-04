'Bring the demons back' - Scotland state plan for Wales clash as fitness update given on key trio

Darcy Graham during a Scotland training session at Oriam this week. | SNS Group / SRU

Scots aim to extend Welsh losing run in final Murrayfield match of season

Scotland will attempt to prey on Welsh vulnerabilities as they seek to extend their record-breaking losing run on Saturday when Matt Sherratt’s side come to Murrayfield.

Wales will head north on the back of a 15-match losing streak which has seen them slump to 12th in the World Rugby rankings, below Fiji, Italy and Georgia.

It is the lowest they have ever been in those standings and they have not won a Six Nations match for almost two years.

However, there were signs of improvement against Ireland last month under the guidance of Sherratt who was installed as interim coach following the departure of Warren Gatland after the defeat by Italy in Rome in round two. Wales led the Irish at half-time before eventually going down 27-18 in Cardiff.

The performance suggested they may have turned a corner but Scotland are determined to ensure there is no escape for Wales from their “demons” as they look to make it 16 losses in a row.

“We've got to try and find areas where we can go and pressure them and try and put them into uncomfortable positions and hopefully bring the demons back that have been there in the games prior,” said John Dalziel, the Scotland forwards coach. “Like every Test match, we're going to look at the opposition and where we can get some sort of advantage.

“There will be areas both teams will be looking at, and at each other, to try and do that. It's going to be a very competitive Test match.”

Scotland are looking to bounce back from their agonising 16-15 defeat by England at Twickenham which all but ended their title hopes in the Six Nations. The Scots sit fourth in the standings on six points, five more than bottom-placed Wales who this week claimed that the pressure was on Scotland. Dalziel has welcomed the challenge and agreed that the visitors would view the match in Edinburgh as a “free hit”.

“Well, they've got a new coach and that's certainly the way he's looked at it,” said Dalziel. “He's in an interim position so he's going to try stuff that he likes and try and get a reaction out of the boys. We've heard that before and it's a game where if they want to put the pressure on us, that's fine.

“We're just determined that the last home game of the season here at Murrayfield, we want to try and finish well.”

Huw Jones has recovered from a tight Achilles. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland have been boosted by the availability of Darcy Graham who trained fully on Tuesday and is ready to return after missing the England match as he recovered from a concussion sustained against Ireland in round two. There was further good news on Huw Jones and Rory Sutherland who also took a full part in training. Jones came off early against England after feeling his Achilles tighten while Sutherland missed the game due to a back spasm.

“Darcy's returned to full fitness today so he's available for selection,” confirmed Dalziel. “Suz [Sutherland] was the other one who took a little bit of a back spasm ahead of England so he's returned as well. Two Hawick lads are back running around today together and they're both available.”