Chris Paterson has backed the “brilliantly astute” Finn Russell to rise to the challenge of playing in the English Premiership next season.

Finn Russell speaks with Chris Paterson during a Scotland training session. (Picture: SNS Group / Bruce White)

Russell will join Bath after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, bringing the curtain down on his five-year stint with Racing 92 in the French Top 14.

Paterson, Scotland’s all-time leading points scorer, worked with the stand-off from a young age and is confident he will adapt to the new league, using the diligence that has propelled his career from humble beginnings in the Scottish club game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Finn it is a good move,” said Paterson. “I have known Finn a long time, spent a lot of time with him. Every time he has faced a challenge it has improved him, whether it was at Falkirk, moving to Ayr, to Glasgow and into the national set up, the Lions set up, moving to France. He thrives on the challenge to be better, to test himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot of pressure on him going to Bath. It is a league he has not played in. It is closer to home and he will be playing a lot of rugby if he stays injury free. He joins a Bath team with a lot of talent that admittedly is not playing the most expansive game, so he will have the responsibility of shaping the attack and style of play that will allow them to be more successful.”

The move will also be highly lucrative for Russell, with his Bath contract reported to be worth around £1 million a year. Paterson believes it will be money well spent if he can help deliver success for the West Country club who finished bottom of the Premiership last season. He also praised the 30-year-old fly-half’s work ethic and reading of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a hard worker. Everybody who knows him says that,” said Paterson, who will be part of the Viaplay team covering Friday’s URC clash between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh at Scotstoun. “It comes as a surprise to some people who think he is carefree but he is a diligent hard-working player. He likes to work in his own time but he commits himself entirely.

“He is great value and there is never a dull moment but under that he is diligent and hard working. He is brilliantly astute in the game and even although we have worked together for so long [since 2014] he will remember what we did when he was an under-20 player, academy player, or what we did last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Paterson will be part of the Viaplay team covering Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh on Friday. (Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy)

“He is great fun to work with as you would imagine. Different to others and when you work on special skills you mould the player you are working with. They are not all like Finn but he is great to work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad