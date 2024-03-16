Brave Scotland downed by Ireland as hosts retain Six Nations title in Dublin

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign has ended with a 17-13 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

Gregor Townsend’s men hung tough for large parts of the clash with Irish at the Aviva Stadium but finally succumbed to severe pressure in the second half. Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter crossed the whitewash for the Irish, with Jack Crowley booting over seven points as the hosts retained their Six Nations crown. Scotland scored a late try through Huw Jones, while Finn Russell landed two penalties as they picked up a losing bonus point with a brave and improved performance from last weekend’s defeat in Rome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Ireland confirmed as Six Nations champions, Scotland will now need to wait for the outcome of France v England at 8pm to discover where they will finish in the final standings. Scotland currently sit second on 12 points, level with England, while France are a point worse off in fourth. Scotland will either finish third or fourth but much will depend on how many bonus points are scored in Lyon.