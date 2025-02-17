Scotland pair able to take part in light skills session

Finn Russell and Darcy Graham are making good progress after sustaining head injuries against Ireland and there is a chance both could play in this weekend’s Calcutta Cup match with England at Twickenham.

Scotland have stressed that “no risks will be taken” as they go through the return to play protocols but the pair were able to take part in light skills work at the squad’s warm weather training camp in Spain.

Russell and Graham collided with each other during the 32-18 defeat by Ireland at Murrayfield on February 9. Both players suffered concussions and had to leave the field. Graham was taken off in a head brace on a medical cart after receiving treatment on the pitch for a number of minutes. He was then admitted to hospital and released later that evening.

Scotland's Finn Russell looks dejected at full time following the defeat by Ireland. | SNS Group

Russell, the Scotland co-captain, actually passed a head injury assessment but the decision was taken not to bring him back into the game when assistant coach Pete Horne sensed all was not right with the stand-off.

Although Graham’s injury seemed worse at the time, Horne said both players were now on course to return in accordance with World Rugby’s 12-day turnaround rule. This is the minimum rest period for players who have a concussion or who are removed from a match with concussion symptoms.

“They're both progressing well through the protocols that are in place,” said Horne. “A 12-day turnaround is the best case scenario. They're both getting through their protocols at the moment.

“There are still a couple of days left until we finalise the team and things. There's a fair bit of training to do. I think depending on how that goes over the next couple of days, there's a chance that they could both play.

“They're not full training, but we did some light skills today [Monday] and they were both involved in that, which was good. Last week they were working with the physios and the doctor, getting through the first early stages of it. And then today they joined in for a bit of skills and things. We'll see how they are off the back of that.

“The view will be that they'll do a bit of training again tomorrow [Tuesday] and then see how we go from there. We'll see how it goes. But they're both progressing pretty well. They're in good spirits and they've certainly been a part of the sessions and things so far.

“They've still got certain things that they need to tick off. There won't be any risks or anything taken. So I'm sure the medics are right on top of it. And depending on how the next couple of days go, they've both got a chance of playing on Saturday.”

Scotland's Darcy Graham is taken off injured during the Guinness Six Nations match with Ireland. | SNS Group

Ross McCann, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath have been called into the Scotland squad ahead of the Six Nations round three match. Matt Currie, the centre, has dropped out after being concussed during Edinburgh’s match against Zebre on Friday night, while uncapped forward Alexander Masibaka has returned to his club Soyaux Angouleme.

George Horne, the scrum-half, sustained a facial injury during Glasgow’s victory against Dragons on Sunday and is yet to join the squad in Spain as he awaits the result of a scan.

While Price will cover George Horne’s possible absence, McCann’s inclusion gives Scotland another option on the wing in case Graham is ruled out.

“Darcy obviously went to the hospital, but it was more precautionary,” added Pete Horne. “He got everything checked out and by all accounts, it all went well. He got good results.

“They're both [Graham and Russell] progressing through at the same point. They were training together earlier in the week, going through their protocols together.