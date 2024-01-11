Boost from Bayonne win fortifies Glasgow Warriors for Exeter Chiefs Champions Cup challenge

George Horne in action for Glasgow Warriors during last month's win over Edinburgh Rugby. Glasgow play Exeter in the Champions Cup this weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

George Horne believes Glasgow Warriors’ impressive victory in France last month has given them the belief to go to Exeter Chiefs and record another significant away win in Europe.

Franco Smith’s side inflicted a rare home defeat on Bayonne in round two of the Investec Champions Cup to boost their chances of reaching the last 16.

“It was the way that we managed to win against Bayonne,” said Horne. “It wasn’t pretty but we’ve probably come away on the wrong side of the result in games like that over the last two or three seasons. The way that we dug in when things weren’t going our way was really positive and it’s given us belief. But we know that we will need to step up against Exeter because they are going really well in the league and Europe. They don’t lose much at Sandy Park either.”

Exeter did lose there at the weekend, going down 42-36 to Northampton Saints after leading by 26 points. It brought to an end a run of 23 home matches without defeat and Horne hopes Glasgow can follow Northampton’s lead.