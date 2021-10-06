Boost for girls’ rugby as ten groups picked for new coaching support programme

Action from a girls rugby festival in Glasgow. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS

The ‘Coach Support Programme’ aims to strengthen coaching skills and support young female players towards performance improvements and will run initially between October and December.

The 10 coaching groups selected for the programme are: Angus Girls, Kelpies Rugby, Garioch RFC, Orkney RFC, Edinburgh Harlequins, Kelso RFC, Biggar RFC, Whitecraigs RFC, Annan RFC and Greenock Wanderers.

Each club will work with an appointed coach development officer from Scottish Rugby, who will provide club coaches with bespoke support including one-to-one meetings, development plans, match and training observations and reviews.

Neil Graham, head of training and education at Scottish Rugby said: “Coaches are a crucial component in nurturing environments which allow players to develop and hone their skills.

“It’s our hope that the programme will create longer-term benefits for girls in the game, to keep them engaged with the sport and support their individual overall development as they progress towards senior rugby.”