Boost for girls’ rugby as ten groups picked for new coaching support programme

The ‘Coach Support Programme’ aims to strengthen coaching skills and support young female players towards performance improvements and will run initially between October and December.
The 10 coaching groups selected for the programme are: Angus Girls, Kelpies Rugby, Garioch RFC, Orkney RFC, Edinburgh Harlequins, Kelso RFC, Biggar RFC, Whitecraigs RFC, Annan RFC and Greenock Wanderers.
Each club will work with an appointed coach development officer from Scottish Rugby, who will provide club coaches with bespoke support including one-to-one meetings, development plans, match and training observations and reviews.
Neil Graham, head of training and education at Scottish Rugby said: “Coaches are a crucial component in nurturing environments which allow players to develop and hone their skills.
“It’s our hope that the programme will create longer-term benefits for girls in the game, to keep them engaged with the sport and support their individual overall development as they progress towards senior rugby.”
Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “SP Energy Networks is passionate about inspiring and supporting women and girls both on the rugby pitch, and in the workplace. Our partnership with the Scotland women’s team is evidence of that commitment. Our aim has always been to support and drive forward grassroots rugby, placing ourselves closer to the communities we serve, whilst also striving to raise awareness of engineering as a career choice – especially for women and girls.”