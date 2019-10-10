Bookies pay out on Scotland reaching Rugby World Cup quarter-final - tournament worse than Brexit

Scotland's rugby team face uncertainty with Super Typhoon Hagibis causing havoc to the Rugby World Cup.

Two games have already been cancelled by World Rugby due to the weather. It means England and France in Yokohama and New Zealand v Italy in Toyota won't go ahead on Saturday.

The Scotland fixture with Japan in Yokohama is still in doubt with storm predicted to batter the area on Saturday night.

However, there are hopes that the weather will be much better on Sunday.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend is hopeful the fixture will go ahead, with the country's participation in the tournament in jeopardy if it is cancelled.

“We believe the game hasn’t been cancelled because the weather forecast is much improved for Sunday,” said the coach.

“It looks like the game will be played and that’s what we have to keep faith with.

“They [World Rugby] have made the call with a lot of certainty and a lot of confidence that the game will go ahead on Sunday night. I would hope that everyone who is involved in the tournament would want the game to be played and that they will do all the can to ensure that it is.”

A cancellation will see Scotland out of the Rugby World Cup despite having beat Russia 61-0 in their previous outing.

Bookies Paddy Power have paid out on all three of Japan, Ireland and Scotland qualifying from Pool A despite the fact only two can progress.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “The Rugby World Cup makes Brexit look straight-forward and well-planned at the minute – it is absolute chaos.

“We don’t think punters should miss out, which is why we’re paying out now on all three teams – Japan, Ireland, and Scotland – reaching the quarter finals, whatever the weather.”

