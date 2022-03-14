Mike Blair is preparing his Edinburgh Rugby team to face Glasgow Warriors.

Other than second-row forward Glen Young, who was released back to him from the Scotland squad yesterday, Blair has yet to learn precisely which players will be available to him for the match at Scotstoun, but is resigned to losing a large number. However, rather than bemoaning his fate, the head coach insisted yesterday he would look on the positive side of the situation, and urged those players he will select to do the same.

“You can look at these situations in different ways,” Blair said. “You can moan and complain about things being unfair.

“But I love it. I love the fact we’ve talked about giving players opportunities. I love the fact they’re going to have the chance to play in these big games and show what they can do.

“I want them coming moaning to me and saying: ‘Remember how well I played there – why are you picking Hamish Watson or Pierre Schoeman in front of me?’ It’s crucial for the club’s long-term development that these guys get games.”

Scheduling the derby for the night before Scotland’s Six Nations match against Ireland is clearly not ideal, but, having been a member of Gregor Townsend’s national coaching team immediately prior to taking over at Edinburgh, Blair can sympathise with the Scotland coach. “It’s a difficult one,” he added. “Potentially you’ve got guys who might be 24th man for Scotland - whether they maybe play on Friday and then travel over. There’s a risk with everything.

“But I very much understand the situation Gregor’s in. I was in that situation with him for the previous four seasons. I get what it’s like. I don’t want to push him, because he’s got to make the right decisions in terms of what he’s doing for the national team.