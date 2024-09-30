Blair Kinghorn's Toulouse run over as fellow Scotland star plays part in storming Top 14 fortress
All good things must come to an end - and Blair Kinghorn's perfect record as a Toulouse player has been thwarted by Bordeaux-Begles.
To make matters worse, the Scotland full-back was yellow-carded in the 16-12 defeat at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The result saw Bordeaux replace Toulouse at the top of the French league and also gave them a measure of revenge for last season's Top 14 final, when they were hammered 59-3 by the European champions.
Scotland lock Jonny Gray, who moved to Bordeaux in the summer, started the match, his fourth in a row for his new club after more than a year out with injury.
For Kinghorn, it's the end of a remarkable winning streak which lasted 17 matches. It began with his debut against Cardiff in December last year, a game in which he scored two tries, and encompassed victories in the finals of both the Champions Cup and Top 14. He is no longer an invincible but it's been quite a ride for the 27-year-old. who moved from Edinburgh midway through last season.
The result also ended Toulouse's 33-match home unbeaten run as Bordeaux became the first away team to win at Stade Ernest-Wallon since Stade Francais on February 11, 2022.
Kinghorn gave Toulouse the lead with an early try but was sent to the sin-bin in the 17th minute for a high tackle on Bordeaux's Arthur Retiere. The visitors exploited the man advantage with two quick tries. Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored the first then created the second for Maxime Lucu. Matthieu Jalibert, who had earlier kicked a penalty, missed both conversions.
With 10 minutes remaining, Toulouse cut Bordeaux's lead to a point through a try from Peato Mauvaka, but Thomas Ramos missed the conversion that would have given Toulouse the lead. A late penalty from Mateo Garcia put Bordeaux four points clear but they had to defend deep in the final minutes to hold on for a famous victory.
Elsewhere in the Top 14, Ben White, the Scotland scrum-half, helped Toulon move into third place with a 54-9 win over newly promoted Vannes. Stuart Hogg didn't play as his Montpellier side were edged out 28-27 at Bayonne.
Comments
