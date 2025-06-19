Blair Kinghorn's Toulouse return is good news for Lions but could mean a delay
Blair Kinghorn has been named in the Toulouse team to play Bayonne in the Top 14 semi-finals after recovering from the knee injury which has kept him out since April.
The Scotland international will start on the left wing as the French giants continue their bid for a hat-trick of French titles.
Kinghorn, 28, was part of the winning side last season and returns to the team for the semi-final at Groupama Stadium, home of French football club Olympique Lyonnais.
He has not played since being injured in the league match against Castres on April 26 but will be an important cog against underdogs Bayonne who finished fourth in the Top 14 then defeated Clermont in the play-off quarter-finals.
Toulouse are missing a number of key players through injury, with Antoine Dupont, Ange Capuozzo, Peato Mauvaka, Setareki Bituniyata and David Ainu'u all out for the season.
Kinghorn’s return is also good news for the British & Irish Lions. The former Edinburgh full-back is the only player in Andy Farrell’s tour party who has not joined up with the squad in Dublin preparing for Friday’s game against Argentina. The late finish to the French season means Kinghorn will not be available for the Lions until Toulouse’s participation in the Top 14 play-offs is over.
If they beat Bayonne on Friday, Toulouse will meet either Bordeaux or Toulon in the final the following Saturday. If that is the case, then Kinghorn would also miss the Lions’ first game in Australia, against Western Force.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.