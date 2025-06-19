Blair Kinghorn's Toulouse return is good news for Lions but could mean a delay

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Comment
Published 19th Jun 2025, 18:23 BST
Toulouse's Scottish full-back Blair Kinghorn has not played since being injured against Castres on April 26.placeholder image
Toulouse's Scottish full-back Blair Kinghorn has not played since being injured against Castres on April 26. | AFP via Getty Images
Scotland international recovers from knee injury in time for semi-final

Blair Kinghorn has been named in the Toulouse team to play Bayonne in the Top 14 semi-finals after recovering from the knee injury which has kept him out since April.

The Scotland international will start on the left wing as the French giants continue their bid for a hat-trick of French titles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kinghorn, 28, was part of the winning side last season and returns to the team for the semi-final at Groupama Stadium, home of French football club Olympique Lyonnais.

Toulouse's Scottish full-back Blair Kinghorn has not played since being injured against Castres on April 26.placeholder image
Toulouse's Scottish full-back Blair Kinghorn has not played since being injured against Castres on April 26. | AFP via Getty Images

He has not played since being injured in the league match against Castres on April 26 but will be an important cog against underdogs Bayonne who finished fourth in the Top 14 then defeated Clermont in the play-off quarter-finals.

Toulouse are missing a number of key players through injury, with Antoine Dupont, Ange Capuozzo, Peato Mauvaka, Setareki Bituniyata and David Ainu'u all out for the season.

placeholder image
Getty Images

Kinghorn’s return is also good news for the British & Irish Lions. The former Edinburgh full-back is the only player in Andy Farrell’s tour party who has not joined up with the squad in Dublin preparing for Friday’s game against Argentina. The late finish to the French season means Kinghorn will not be available for the Lions until Toulouse’s participation in the Top 14 play-offs is over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If they beat Bayonne on Friday, Toulouse will meet either Bordeaux or Toulon in the final the following Saturday. If that is the case, then Kinghorn would also miss the Lions’ first game in Australia, against Western Force.

Related topics:British & Irish LionsScotlandAustralia
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice