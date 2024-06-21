French giants reach Top 14 final after La Rochelle lose their cool

Blair Kinghorn's outstanding maiden season in French rugby continues, with the Scotland internationalist helping Toulouse reach the Top 14 final.

On a raucous night at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, Kinghorn scored Toulouse's first try as they went on to defeat La Rochelle 39-23 to book their spot in the title decider. Kinghorn is usually deployed as a full-back by head coach Ugo Mola, but was moved out to the wing to accommodate Thomas Ramos at 15 for this match.

La Rochelle stormed into a 10-3 lead before Kinghorn crossed the whitewash on 22 minutes from close range for a converted try. And while La Rochelle led 20-15 at the break, the match swung back in Toulouse's favour when La Rochelle's prop Uini Atonio was sent off for a dangerous late tackle on 43 minutes, before Reda Wardi was also dismissed on 61 minutes to leave La Rochelle down to 13 men. Toulouse went on to score 24 further points to claim victory, with Kinghorn playing 77 minutes before being replaced by Matthis Lebel.

Blair Kinghorn scored a try for Toulouse as they defeated La Rochelle to reach the Top 14 final. | Getty Images

Toulouse now await the winners of Stade Francais and Bordeaux-Begles, who meet in the other semi-final on Saturday evening in Bordeaux. The final will be played next Friday, June 28, at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille.