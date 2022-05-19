Blair Kinghorn v Ross Thompson: Chris Paterson runs the rule over Edinburgh v Glasgow stand-off clash

Chris Paterson will be analysing the Edinburgh v Glasgow game for Premier Sports. Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Scotland’s all-time leading points scorer spent Monday working with the kickers at Edinburgh and Tuesday doing the same with their counterparts at Glasgow Warriors.

The experience has given him an insight into the form and mood of the clubs’ stand-offs ahead of Saturday’s inter-city clash between the sides.

Here, Paterson, who will be working as an analyst for Premier Sports at Murrayfield, runs the rule over Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn and Glasgow’s Ross Thompson.

Ross Thompson and Blair Kinghorn in action for Scotland against Tonga. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Blair Kinghorn

“It was maybe an eyebrow-raiser for some people when Blair moved to 10 because he was so comfortable in the back three, but most of his development rugby, all his age-grade rugby, was as a stand-off, so that is ultimately what his DNA is.

“I think he’s taken to it really well and I think it really works with Edinburgh in terms of how they want to play. That mindset to attack really suits them. His passing ability on the whole is really good, as is his running threat.

“So I think he’s doing really well and Glasgow will feel threatened.”

Ross Thompson

“Ross has continued to develop so well. Very seldom does he make mistakes. He’s very good in terms of intuitively running the game. He kicks well – kicks at goal exceptionally well – and defends really well.

“Glasgow have probably had less cohesion and I think that might be down to how dominant their forward drive has been. That has been their biggest weapon of late, that aggression up front, which takes away a little bit of the fluency from 10 if a lot of the work is getting done inside him. But he controls that well.”

Verdict

“I think overall their consistency for their respective teams has been excellent throughout the year. I think home advantage carries weight here and on that basis I think Edinburgh will just nick it.”