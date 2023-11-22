Blair Kinghorn to Toulouse deal could see Scotland full-back leave Edinburgh before end of the season

Blair Kinghorn looks to be on his way out of Edinburgh, with reports in France suggesting his transfer to Toulouse will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Edinburgh and Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn has been linked with a move to Toulouse. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The versatile, 50-times capped Scotland international was first linked with a move to the Top 14 at the start of the month when Toulon were credited with an interest in the full-back. But it now looks as if Toulouse are on the cusp of signing Kinghorn. The 26-year-old is expected to replace Melvyn Jaminet, the France international full-back, who is moving to Toulon.

According to Midi Olympique, the respected French rugby paper, Kinghorn, 26, is poised to see out the season with Toulouse as part of a long-term deal. It is a blow for Edinburgh whose coach, Sean Everitt, had stressed a fortnight ago how keen he was to keep Kinghorn at the club. “We’d love to keep Blair,” said the Edinburgh coach. “His contract is up at the end of the season, but hopefully we can renew it.”

That now looks unlikely and Edinburgh will seek compensation from the French champions for a player who joined the capital club straight from school and has made 138 appearances.

It will be a huge move for Kinghorn, joining one of France’s great clubs. They won the Top 14 for the 22nd time last season and are regular contenders at the business end of the European Champions Cup having lifted the trophy a record five times. His new team-mates will include France captain and icon Antoine Dupont and stand-off Romain Ntamack who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury.