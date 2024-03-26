Blair Kinghorn sidelined by injury and no risks will be taken ahead of all-French Champions Cup showdown

Blair Kinghorn has picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt for Toulouse’s Top 14 match against Pau this Saturday.

The Scotland full-back sat out last weekend’s game at Bordeaux and is unlikely to be risked this week, particularly with the Champions Cup tie against Racing 92 to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinghorn, who missed the opening two rounds of the Six Nations with a knee injury, has made an impressive start to his career in France after moving from Edinburgh in mid-season. He has started seven games for Toulouse, including the Champions Cup matches against Cardiff, Harlequins, Ulster and Bath, winning them all. They are due to host Racing at Stade Ernest Wallon in the round of 16 on April 7.

Blair Kinghorn helped Toulouse beat Harlequins in the European Rugby Champions Cup. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, France’s Mathieu Raynal has announced that he will retire from refereeing following the July international window. Raynal, 42, will take charge of his 50th Test in the summer, becoming the fourth Frenchman to hit the half century after Romain Poite, Jérôme Garcès and Pascal Gaüzère.

The Perpignan-born official has refereed in eight Guinness Men’s Six Nations, five Rugby Championships and two Men’s Rugby World Cups, including the 2023 edition on home soil in France. Raynal said: “After 18 years in the professional game and almost 350 games refereed, the end of the season will be time to bring to an end an activity which I have deeply loved and which has given me unforgettable experiences on pitches all around the world.”