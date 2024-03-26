Blair Kinghorn sidelined by injury and no risks will be taken ahead of all-French Champions Cup showdown
Blair Kinghorn has picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt for Toulouse’s Top 14 match against Pau this Saturday.
The Scotland full-back sat out last weekend’s game at Bordeaux and is unlikely to be risked this week, particularly with the Champions Cup tie against Racing 92 to follow.
Kinghorn, who missed the opening two rounds of the Six Nations with a knee injury, has made an impressive start to his career in France after moving from Edinburgh in mid-season. He has started seven games for Toulouse, including the Champions Cup matches against Cardiff, Harlequins, Ulster and Bath, winning them all. They are due to host Racing at Stade Ernest Wallon in the round of 16 on April 7.
Meanwhile, France’s Mathieu Raynal has announced that he will retire from refereeing following the July international window. Raynal, 42, will take charge of his 50th Test in the summer, becoming the fourth Frenchman to hit the half century after Romain Poite, Jérôme Garcès and Pascal Gaüzère.
The Perpignan-born official has refereed in eight Guinness Men’s Six Nations, five Rugby Championships and two Men’s Rugby World Cups, including the 2023 edition on home soil in France. Raynal said: “After 18 years in the professional game and almost 350 games refereed, the end of the season will be time to bring to an end an activity which I have deeply loved and which has given me unforgettable experiences on pitches all around the world.”
World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added: “Mathieu is a fantastic referee and should be incredibly proud of what he has achieved at the highest level of the game. We are certainly proud.”
