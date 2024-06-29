Scotland internationalist among try-scorers as Rouges et Noirs claim another piece of silverware

Blair Kinghorn signed off his first season as a Toulouse player in style as he helped the French club romp to victory in the Top 14 final.

Toulouse trounced Bordeaux-Begles 59-3 at Stade Velodrome in Marseille to win the French title. Scotland internationalist Kinghorn scored the sixth of nine tries for Les Rouge et Noir, who added the domestic crown to the Investec Champions Cup trophy that they landed last month. It is the third time in the club's history (1996, 2021, 2024) that they have won the Top 14 and Europe's premier trophy, cementing their status as one of the world's best club sides right now.

Blair Kinghorn has won the Champions Cup and Top 14 in his first season as a Toulouse player. | AFP via Getty Images

Toulouse were in control of the match right from the beginning and led 22-3 at the break. Bordeaux crumbled in the second half, with Kinghorn, playing on the wing, scoring his try on 70 minutes and converting it himself. Captain Antoine Dupont and full-back Thomas Ramos each crossed the whitewash twice, with Peato Mauvaka, Julien Marchand, David Ainu'u and Ange Capuozzo also touching down.