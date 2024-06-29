Menacing Blair Kinghorn is rampant as Toulouse batter Bordeaux-Begles to cement legendary status
Blair Kinghorn signed off his first season as a Toulouse player in style as he helped the French club romp to victory in the Top 14 final.
Toulouse trounced Bordeaux-Begles 59-3 at Stade Velodrome in Marseille to win the French title. Scotland internationalist Kinghorn scored the sixth of nine tries for Les Rouge et Noir, who added the domestic crown to the Investec Champions Cup trophy that they landed last month. It is the third time in the club's history (1996, 2021, 2024) that they have won the Top 14 and Europe's premier trophy, cementing their status as one of the world's best club sides right now.
Toulouse were in control of the match right from the beginning and led 22-3 at the break. Bordeaux crumbled in the second half, with Kinghorn, playing on the wing, scoring his try on 70 minutes and converting it himself. Captain Antoine Dupont and full-back Thomas Ramos each crossed the whitewash twice, with Peato Mauvaka, Julien Marchand, David Ainu'u and Ange Capuozzo also touching down.
Kinghorn moved to Toulouse from Edinburgh back in December for a six-figure fee and has quickly established himself in Ugo Mola's first XV. The 27-year-old has played both at full-back and winger this season and is a firm fans favourite, and in the match against Bordeaux, he was the Toulouse player who beat the most opponents with ball in hand (seven). He will now be given some time off, as he has not been selected for Scotland's summer tour due to his club exertions.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.