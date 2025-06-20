Blair Kinghorn Lions arrival further delayed as Scotland full-back helps Toulouse into Top 14 final

Kinghorn returns from injury in semi-final victory

Blair Kinghorn's Lions arrival has been further delayed after he helped Toulouse reach the Top 14 final with a 32-25 victory over Bayonne in Friday night's semi-final.

The Scotland full-back was playing for the first time since recovering from a knee injury which had kept him out since April and lasted 60 minutes of the clash in Lyon before being replaced.

The defending champions were made to work for their place in the final by a surprise package Bayonne side who finished fourth in the regular season but prevailed thanks to the boot of Thomas Ramos, who kicked 22 points including two conversions on tries scored by Romain Ntamack and Paul Graou.

Blair Kinghorn will miss Lions first match in Australia next weekend. | AFP via Getty Images

Toulouse are bidding for a hat-trick of consecutive French titles, with Kinghorn having been part of the winning side last season following his move from Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old is the only player in Andy Farrell’s touring party who did not join up with the squad in Dublin prior to Friday’s 24-28 defeat to Argentina.

While Kinghorn’s return from injury is good news for the Lions he will now miss the first game in Australia against Western Force next weekend and most likely the following match against Queensland Reds on July 2.

That is because Toulouse will meet either Bordeaux or Toulon in the Top 14 final next Saturday at the Stade de France in Paris with Kinghorn expected to start.