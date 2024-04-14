Blair Kinghorn leads the way as Toulouse storm into Investec Champions Cup semi-final

Blair Kinghorn led the way as Toulouse booked their place in the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals with a 64-26 over Exeter at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

The Scotland international full-back scored two tries in a personal haul of 23 points, while further tries came from Romain Ntamack, Jack Willis, Antoine Dupont and braces from Jean Cruz Mallia and Pita Ahki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French giants were made to fight in an end-to-end first half, but in the end their vast European experience proved too much for Rob Baxter’s youthful side, who were denied the opportunity of an all-English semi-final with Harlequins.

Blair Kinghorn of Toulouse celebrates with team mate Antoine Dupont after scoring their fifth try during the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chiefs started on the front foot, taking the lead inside five minutes when Henry Slade slotted them in front with a penalty just metres from the home try-line.

That early lead, however, lasted just a matter of minutes as Toulouse claimed the game’s opening score when a burst down the left flank from Matthis Lebel carved the opening for Ntamack to glide over for the try, converted by Kinghorn.

A second Slade penalty kept the visitors firmly in the hunt, before fellow England international Ethan Roots got the Chiefs back in front once more, thundering his way over from a crafty tap penalty move to claim their opening score, which Slade was able to add the extras to.

Kinghorn and Slade exchanged successful penalties apiece as the Chiefs continued to keep their more illustrious hosts at bay. But, as half-time approached, it was the French side who clawed their way back in front through Jack Willis, who steamrollered his way over Harvey Skinner for the converted score.

Toulouse came out firing in the second period and Kinghorn to found his way over for a score he also converted. Ahki then raced over for their fourth score just moments later and another quick one-two followed as first Kinghorn finished off a stunning back move in the right corner, before the dangerous Dupont got in on the scoring act, sidestepping his way over the whitewash for another converted score.