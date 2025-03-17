Blair Kinghorn in bid to be fourth Scottish winner of prestigious award

Scotland full-back vies with Bielle-Biarrey, Freeman and Menoncello

Blair Kinghorn has been nominated for the player of the championship award in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The Scotland full-back enjoyed an excellent tournament and has been shortlisted for the prestigious prize alongside France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, England back Tommy Freeman, and Italian centre Tommaso Menoncello, who won it last year.

All four topped performance statistics charts, with Kinghorn leading the way for most carries, metres gained, linebreaks and offloads. The Toulouse player gained 580 metres across Scotland’s five games, the highest tally by any player in a single edition of the Six Nations, overtaking Mike Brown of England’s record of 543 metres set in 2014. Kinghorn also scored two tries in Scotland's win over Wales.

Scotland's Blair Kinghorn celebrates scoring a try against Wales. | PA

But the former Edinburgh players has some stiff competition, most notably from Bielle-Biarrey whose eight tries set a new record for the most in a single Six Nations Championship as France won the title. He surpassed the previous best of seven set by Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale set in 2018.

The top-ranked players, based on fan votes, combined with performance statistics, informed the shortlist of nominees for the 2025 award. As such, all four nominees for this year's award have already secured their place in the Team of the Championship which is expected to be announced later this week.

The winner will be decided by a public vote and fans have until Monday at 10pm to cast their vote online at the Six Nations website.

The player of the tournament award was instigated in 2004 and has been won three times by Scottish players. Stuart Hogg took the prize in 2016 and 2017 and Hamish Watson won it in 2021.

Blair Kinghorn takes on Louis Bielle-Biarrey during the Six Nations decider in Paris. Both players have been shortlisted for player of the tournament. | Getty Images

Other former winners include current France captain and Kinghorn’s Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont, in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and Ireland great Brian O’Driscoll, who lifted the award in 2006, 2007 and 2009.