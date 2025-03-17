Blair Kinghorn in bid to be fourth Scottish winner of prestigious award
Blair Kinghorn has been nominated for the player of the championship award in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.
The Scotland full-back enjoyed an excellent tournament and has been shortlisted for the prestigious prize alongside France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, England back Tommy Freeman, and Italian centre Tommaso Menoncello, who won it last year.
All four topped performance statistics charts, with Kinghorn leading the way for most carries, metres gained, linebreaks and offloads. The Toulouse player gained 580 metres across Scotland’s five games, the highest tally by any player in a single edition of the Six Nations, overtaking Mike Brown of England’s record of 543 metres set in 2014. Kinghorn also scored two tries in Scotland's win over Wales.
But the former Edinburgh players has some stiff competition, most notably from Bielle-Biarrey whose eight tries set a new record for the most in a single Six Nations Championship as France won the title. He surpassed the previous best of seven set by Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale set in 2018.
The top-ranked players, based on fan votes, combined with performance statistics, informed the shortlist of nominees for the 2025 award. As such, all four nominees for this year's award have already secured their place in the Team of the Championship which is expected to be announced later this week.
The winner will be decided by a public vote and fans have until Monday at 10pm to cast their vote online at the Six Nations website.
The player of the tournament award was instigated in 2004 and has been won three times by Scottish players. Stuart Hogg took the prize in 2016 and 2017 and Hamish Watson won it in 2021.
Other former winners include current France captain and Kinghorn’s Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont, in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and Ireland great Brian O’Driscoll, who lifted the award in 2006, 2007 and 2009.
Kinghorn played in every minute of every game in Scotland’s 2025 campaign, the only player to do so in Gregor Townsend’s squad. The Edinburgh-born player has flourished since moving to France in autumn 2023. He helped Toulouse win both the Top 14 and European Champions Cup in his first season. This year, they are top of the French league and through to the last 16 in the Champions Cup.
