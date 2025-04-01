Blair Kinghorn edged out as 2025 Six Nations player of the championship revealed

Scotland full-back was on shortlist of nominees

Blair Kinghorn has been edged out in the race to be crowned 2025 Six Nations player of the championship.

The Scotland full-back was named on a four-man shortlist for the coveted title after an impressive tournament where the Toulouse man topped the rankings for carries (86), line breaks (9), and offloads (13).

As well as scoring two tries in the win over Wales, Kinghorn also set a new championship record for metres gained (580) and was second overall for defenders beaten (25) behind Scotland team-mate Duhan van der Merwe.

England back Tommy Freeman and Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello were also in contention but the top player award has gone to France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

The Bordeaux Bègles star scored tries in every game of Les Bleus’ title-winning campaign, finishing on a Six Nations record of eight for the tournament.

He collected 65 per cent of more than 121,400 votes cast by fans, Six Nations Rugby said.

“I’m very happy to have won this trophy and that the fans voted massively for me," Bielle-Biarrey said. "My parents signed me up for rugby when I was five years old. Straight away, I really liked it – it is a childhood dream to be able to live my passion today.

“But there were other records broken during this Guinness Men’s Six Nations, not just by me, and this trophy is also a great reward for all the hard work from the French team. It is the conclusion of a very good tournament for us.”

Bielle-Biarrey joins an illustrious list of past winners, including his national team captain Antoine Dupont - who has won the award three times - and Irish legend Brian O’Driscoll.