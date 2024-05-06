Blair Kinghorn books Champions Cup final date with Toulouse as Leinster stand in way of dream debut season

Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn kicked six points as Toulouse defeated Harlequins 38-26 to book their place in the Investec Champions Cup final.

The 27-year-old has made an excellent impression at the French Top 14 club since making the move from Edinburgh in January and can now look forward to taking on Leinster at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25. Toulouse are also in contention for their domestic title, sitting second behind Toulon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toulouse had to thwart a thrilling fightback on home soil at Le Stadium, however, after Quins threatened to overhaul a 31-12 deficit. Playing in the Champions Cup semi-finals for the first time, the Gallagher Premiership outfit went blow for blow with revered opponents, showcasing their exhilarating attacking adventure through tries from Marcus Smith, Cadan Murley, Will Evans and Tyrone Green, while Smith kicked three conversions.

Blair Kinghorn of Toulouse gets away from Louis Lynagh during the victory over Harlequins.

Toulouse could not relax until wing Juan Cruz Mallia’s 69th-minute touchdown – it immediately followed a yellow card for Quins hooker Jack Walker – and came after earlier tries by Antoine Dupont (2), Matthis Lebel, Peato Mauvaka and Thibaud Flament, with Kinghorn adding three conversions and Thomas Ramos one.

Harlequins were left to lament their first-half performance: “We messed up in the first half – we gave them too many points – and unfortunately it was too much to claw back, even for us,” scrum-half Danny Care told ITV Sport. “They are a brilliant team, world-class, and the final is going to be unbelievable. But we’ve shown we can go toe to toe with one of the very best in Europe. We back ourselves against anyone, and it is all down to the Premiership now.”

Quins rugby director Billy Millard agreed with Care’s assessment as Toulouse posted five tries during a dominant first 40 minutes. Millard said: “We were getting counter-rucked at the breakdown. We let them in for some soft tries with some poor breakdown work. We didn’t start well. In these big games you can’t afford to have lapses, and we were poor in the first half, really.

“There was a lot of good stuff from today, and no injuries, and now we need to get back and prepare for a massive game (against Exeter) next weekend. We have got ourselves in positions in both competitions, so we have got to finish well. We will be gunning for the next two weeks.”

Toulouse’s England international flanker Jack Willis can now look forward to a first Champions Cup final following Top 14 league title success with the club last season. “It was a pretty tense one,” Willis said. “Quins threw everything at us, and we really had to put our best out there.