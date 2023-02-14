Blair Kinghorn backed to deliver ‘international standard’ performances in three positions

Kinghorn, 26, came off the bench to replace Stuart Hogg at full-back in Scotland’s Six Nations wins over England and Wales, playing 67 minutes and scoring a try against the Welsh after Hogg’s head injury. Given that his last three games for Edinburgh have been on the wing and that the capital club have signed Munster No 10 Ben Healy for next season, there has been speculation that the drive to utilise Kinghorn at stand-off had lost some of its momentum. But Edinburgh coach Blair said he was still an asset in the playmaker’s role. “I still believe he’s an extremely talented No 10,” said the coach. “Looking at the stats from last season, especially the amount of try assists. These are things that are quickly forgotten but we are really fortunate at Edinburgh that we have a player of his ability who can play at international standard in three positions – 10, wing and full-back.”