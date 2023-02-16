Blade Thomson: Former Scotland back row retires aged 32 after head injury

Former Scotland international Blade Thomson has announced his retirment from playing rugby at the age of 32 due to a head injury.

Blade Thomson in action for Scotland against Samoa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scarlets back-rower was born in New Zealand but qualified for Scotland through his paternal grandfather, Robert, from Wishaw. He featured at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan with his most recent cap coming during the 2021 Six Nations.

In a statement issued by Scarlets, Thomson said: “Myself and my family have come to this decision and I’d like to thank everyone, coaches, players, the back-room and medical staff and all the fans for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been made welcome from the moment we came to Llanelli. It’s a special place to play and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, making more than 50 appearances for the Scarlets and having the honour of representing Scotland. We will leave with fond memories of our time here.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “Blade has been an outstanding Scarlet, on and off the field and we are sad to hear this news, but it is the right decision for him and his family. He is one of the best technical forwards I have coached, a player who gave everything to the cause and a hugely popular member of the squad.”

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: “Blade has been a brilliant Scarlet, a great athlete and a great bloke as well. He and his family fully immersed themselves in the community here. He has been a superb role model for our younger players and we all wish him well with the next chapter.”