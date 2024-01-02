Bill Mata to depart Edinburgh Rugby as Fijian back-row signs for Bristol Bears

Mata will move in summer and swap the URC for Gallagher Premiership next season

Edinburgh's Bill Mata will join Bristol Bears next season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Edinburgh Rugby back-row forward Viliame ‘Bill’ Mata will depart the club at the end of the season after signing a contract with Bristol Bears.

Mata, who scored a try for Fiji against World Cup quarter-final opponents England in October, will complete his move in the summer ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 32-year-old, who has made more than 100 Edinburgh appearances since joining them in 2016, leaves with the best wishes of the capital club.

Edinburgh senior coach Sean Everitt said: “Bill [Mata] has been an incredible and standout performer since joining Edinburgh in 2016 and he will go down as one of the greatest overseas players to wear the castle on his chest.

“All at the club wish Bill and his family the very best in his move to Bristol, and he’ll still have a huge role to play in the second half of the campaign as we battle in both the BKT United Rugby Championship and European Challenge Cup.”

Bristol Bears rugby director Pat Lam believes the arrival of the ‘destructive’ Mata is exciting news for Bears – and the Gallagher Premiership.

Lam said: “Viliame is one of the most powerful and exciting back-row players in the game, so we are delighted to be bolstering our pack with a player of his world-class calibre next season. His performances as a centurion for Edinburgh and at the recent Rugby World Cup in France for Fiji, showcased his experience and ability at the top level.”