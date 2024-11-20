'Big loss' - Australia suffer blow as 50-cap star ruled out of Scotland match after dangerous tackle

Centre banned for three weeks after Wales red card

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia centre Samu Kerevi will miss Sunday’s match against Scotland through suspension and his absence will be a big loss according to his team-mate, Noah Lolesio.

Kerevi was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the Wallabies’ record 52-20 win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend and has been banned for three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspension also rules the player out of Australia’s final tour match against Ireland on November 30, although the Wallabies said he wouldn’t have been available for the Dublin game in any case because he is due to return to Japan to play for his club, Urayasu D-Rocks.

Australia's Samu Kerevi (centre right) recieves a yellow card, which was later upgraded to 20-minute red card, and leaves the pitch during the win over Wales. | PA

“Obviously it’s a big loss losing Samu, he’s a great player,” said Lolesio, the Australia fly-half. “But as a squad we really push the squad mentality so it’s a case of the next man in and whoever gets the opportunity to wear that jersey will do the job.”

The match against Wales was Kerevi’s first since the 2023 Rugby World Cup and his 50th cap. His absence means Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who switched from rugby league last month and made his Wallabies debut in the 42-37 victory over England in the tour opener, could return to the team after starting on the bench against Wales.

Kerevi was issued with a 20-minute red card for his high tackle against Wales flanker Jac Morgan which was deemed to be dangerous. He was initially shown a yellow card but it was later upgraded by the bunker review official.