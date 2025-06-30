Ben White's rollercoaster Lions journey as Jodie Burrage is proven right on Scotland star

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben White’s girlfriend Jodie Burrage always felt he’d get there in the end but the couple went through a fair bit of soul searching before his call-up for the British and Irish Lions.

The scrum-half travelled on Monday from Scotland’s team base in Whangārei on New Zealand’s North Island to link up with the Lions in Australia.

He won’t now be involved with Gregor Townsend’s squad in Saturday’s game against the Māori All Blacks. Instead, White could be lining up against the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney.

Scotland scrum-half Ben White has been called up by the British and Irish Lions. | Getty Images

He received the Lions call after Tomos Williams’ tour was ended by an injury sustained in Saturday’s win over Western Force in Perth. It’s the cruellest misfortune for the Welshman, who contributed two tries to the 54-7 victory but pulled his hamstring scoring the second.

For White, it is ambition realised. The Toulon player was devastated when he was overlooked by Andy Farrell for his original Lions squad. Burrage, his tennis star girlfriend, had to comfort him and the snub took its toll on her preparations for the French Open.

“It has been tough for Ben, the last few weeks, with certain decisions, but he's doing the best he can,” she said at the time. “It was a horrible day.”

But Burrage, who opens her Wimbledon singles campaign on Tuesday against the American Caty McNally, didn’t give up hope, and neither did White.

Jodie Burrage will open her Wimbledon singles campaign on Tuesday. | Getty Images

“It's not his last opportunity to get into that team,” she said. “Ben will keep working hard. He'll get there at some point.”

I haven’t stopped shaking

She was proven right and the couple now find themselves at the pinnacle of their sports on opposite sides of the world.

White, 27, was overcome by the sudden call-up. He received a call from Farrell at 9.30 on Monday morning in New Zealand and was in a car on the way to the airport half an hour later to board a flight to Australia at 12.15.

“It’s pretty crazy, he called me this morning and I haven’t stopped shaking since,” said the scrum-half. “It’s an incredible honour, I’m really excited. I called my mum and dad straight away, I don’t think they could quite believe it. They were obviously just incredibly proud.

Ben White poses with a Lions jersey just before leaving the Scotland camp and flying to Australia. | Scottish Rugby

“It was just a great phone call to have. I’ve not thought about it too much as yet. It’s something you dream of, but you never really think you’ll do. I’m just incredibly proud.”

White, capped 25 times by Scotland, now hopes to use his initial disappointment at being overlooked by the Lions as motivational fuel.

“Obviously watching the squad being announced was tough, but it was an experience that I can put in the locker room,” he said. “I knew I just had to do what I could and try and play well for my club, Toulon and obviously come here [to New Zealand].

Cheered off by his Scotland team-mates

“I was really excited to be on tour with Scotland. I was focused on that and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I guess someone’s looking out for me upstairs and I’ve fallen on my feet.”

While Scotland will miss him, there was only goodwill in the camp when news broke of his call-up and he has been backed to make an impact with the Lions.

“All the players were in the lobby area [of the team hotel],” revealed Fergus Pringle, Scotland’s tour forwards coach. “And everyone was cheering and happy. I think everyone just literally had time to say, well done, shake his hand, give him a hug and then we were off to training.

“It's a big thing when that happens. You've seen some of the reactions of people getting selected when it was first announced. I'm sure it was just a bit of a shock at first.

Warr cry

“He can make an impact. To get called up, you look at the people he's competing with. He was really good in the Six Nations and he's a really good player. It's just about hopefully getting those opportunities to show what he can do. I'm sure he'll put his best foot forward when he gets the opportunity and do really well.”

Scotland have called up Gus Warr to replace White and the Sale Sharks scrum-half is expected to arrive in New Zealand on Wednesday. Warr, 25, made his Scotland bow during last summer’s tour of the Americas but was overlooked for the Autumn Nations Series and the Six Nations. He scored two tries on his Scotland debut in the 73-12 win over Canada in Ottawa 12 months ago and also featured against Chile in Santiago a fortnight later but has not been capped since.

Gus Warr on the attack during his Scotland debut against Canada in July 2024 in Ottawa. | Getty Images for Scottish Rugby

Warr is the second change to the original squad after Rory Hutchinson replaced Matt Currie who was ruled out through injury.

“He performed really well on the summer tour last year,” said Pringle. “From his perspective, it's tough on him not to get picked initially because he's been in really good form for Sale. It's a great opportunity for him to come in and join the squad, just like it was for Hutch, getting called up a bit later. With Matt Currie not coming along, it's just a chance that he deserves and I'm sure he'll take it.”

Vying for the No 9 jersey with Glasgow pair

Warr takes the complement of scrum-halves in Gregor Townsend’s squad back up to three and he will vie with Glasgow Warriors pair George Horne and Jamie Dobie for the No 9 jersey on the three-match tour. After the game against the Maori, Scotland will travel to Suva to play Fiji on July 12 then return to New Zealand to face Samoa in Auckland on July 18.