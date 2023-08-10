Scotland's Ben White looks dejected as he is substituted off with an ankle injury during the match against France at Murrayfield. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

White looked in some discomfort as he limped up after half-an-hour of last weekend’s win over France at Murrayfield, having damaged his ankle as he went to ground following a high tackle by French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey. White punched the bench in frustration and the affected area was heavily bandaged. The former London Irish player hurt the same ankle towards the end of last season and will see a specialist on Monday but Townsend thinks he will recover in time to face the Georgians at Murrayfield on August 26, and is set to be included in the Scotland coach’s 33-man squad for the World Cup which will be named on Wednesday.

“I believe he’ll have a good chance of playing against Georgia if he comes back like we think he would,” said Townsend. “There was a lot of precaution with it being the area he injured at the end of the season, but initial scans showed that there wasn’t too much damage there, and we’ll have that meeting on Monday just to test it out. But we think that’s just for our knowledge, that he’ll be OK to be announced in that squad if he makes selection, and from that Monday onwards he’ll have 10, 11 days before we play Georgia. And that’s still another two weeks before we play South Africa [in the World Cup opener]. We don’t see it being a longer injury than that. I think if it was, then really that would keep him out most of the pool stages. We don’t believe it will be as severe as that.”

White will not be involved in this Saturday’s rematch with France in Saint-Etienne, with Ali Price taking the No 9 jersey and George Horne once again providing cover on the bench. Horne replaced White last weekend and did his World Cup selection chances no harm with an energetic performance. Now it’s Price’s chance to reinforce his credentials. “He gets the opportunity to start again, like he did against Italy,” Townsend said. “And George Horne too did really well off the bench last week. So we’ve got two very experienced scrum-halves - both have been around our group for a while now. Ali has obviously had a lot of caps with Finn [Russell], so he gets to build on that relationship from the start - it’s been a while since he’s done that.”