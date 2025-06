Ben White comes into Lions conversation as Tomos Williams limps off against Western Force

Welsh scrum-half picks up hamstring injury in big win in Perth

The British and Irish Lions face an anxious wait over the fitness of Tomos Williams after the Wales scrum-half limped off in their 54-7 rout of Western Force.

Ben White is currently on tour in New Zealand with Scotland and would be an obvious solution should Williams be ruled out for any length of time.

The Welshman sustained an injury to his left hamstring during the act of scoring the second of his two tries early in the second half at Optus Stadium, ending another impressive performance for the Lions that was propelling him into Test contention.

Tomos Williams of the British and Irish Lions clutches his left hamstring during the tour match against Western Force in Perth, Australia. | Getty Images

While the extent of the damage is not yet known, it creates pressure on the tourists’ half-back stocks with Jamison Gibson-Park yet to make his first appearance on tour due to a glute problem.

Gibson-Park is expected to make his comeback against the Reds in Brisbane on Wednesday but with Williams struggling and Alex Mitchell facing the prospect of playing in a third consecutive game, head coach Andy Farrell may be forced to call up a reinforcement.

“Tomos has come off holding his hamstring. There was plenty of cramp last week, let’s hope it is one of those,” Farrell said.

“Jamison is fit and ready to go and has been training fully for the best part of a week so we’re happy with that but you don’t know until you know and we will only know in the morning.

‘We need to talk about that’

“You have to let these things settle down and see what the outcome is and give it a little bit of space.

“Tomos was playing well and I’m sure there is a bit of concern there, but you can only deal with the here and now so fingers crossed.”

When asked about White, Farrell said: “We need to talk about that and make the right call for the group.”

White, 27, has been capped 29 times by Scotland and was widely considered to be unlucky not to be included in Farrell’s original Lions squad. The Toulon scrum-half is instead in New Zealand where Gregor Townsend’s side are due to play the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei next Saturday, the first game of a three-match tour that will also seem the face Fiji and Samoa.

Ben White is with the Scotland squad in New Zealand. | SNS Group / SRU

Joe McCarthy was named man of the match in the Lions’ eight-try demolition of Force and their first outing on Australian soil also saw eye-catching displays from Mack Hansen, James Lowe, Elliot Daly, Finn Russell and Henry Pollock.

All sides of Pollock were on show as the Lions’ youngest tourist at 20-years-old used his athleticism and awareness to set up Williams’ first try and almost scored one himself, while also providing the spark for a confrontation between the sides and being sent to the sin-bin for a ruck infringement.

Praise for Pollock

“Henry got a yellow card because of repeated infringements – which was fair enough – but you also saw his point of difference, that’s for sure,” Farrell said.

Pollock received strong praise from Dan Sheehan, the Ireland hooker who was captaining the Lions on his debut for the tourists, but there was also a reminder that the team comes first.

Henry Pollock of the British & Irish Lions charges upfield during the tour match against the Western Force. | Getty Images

“Henry was brilliant. He does his own thing and plays his own way, which is different to a lot of the forwards,” Sheehan said.

“I enjoy that kind of rugby – off the cuff, see what’s in front of you and make it happen. With his skillset and speed he can certainly make it happen.