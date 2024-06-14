Scotland scrum-half enjoying fine first season in France

Ben White will be in play-off action in France this weekend as bids to help Toulon overcome recent double European champions La Rochelle.

The Scotland scrum-half has enjoyed an impressive first season in the Top 14 after he moved last summer following the collapse of his former club, London Irish. He helped Toulon to a fourth-place finish in the regular season and they will host La Rochelle, who finished fifth, at Stade Mayol on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White will start on the bench and a win for the home side would set up a play-off semi-final next weekend against his Scotland team-mate Blair Kinghorn whose Toulouse side ended up top of the standings and have qualified directly for the last four. Kinghorn, who moved to the French giants from Edinburgh in November, has already helped his new club win the Investec Champions Cup and is going for a double.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Ben White of Toulon looks on during the Investec Champions Cup match between Northampton Saints and RC Toulon at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on December 15, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The other play-off last-eight tie sees Bordeaux take on Racing 92 on Sunday night, with the winners scheduled to meet Stade Francais in the semi-final. Both semis will be played at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, home of Ligue 2 football club FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

Given the late finish to the French season, neither White or Kinghorn were included in the Scotland squad named this week for the summer tour of North and South America.