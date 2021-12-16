Ben Toolis to leave Edinburgh Rugby at the end of the season

Ben Toolis is set to leave Edinburgh at the end of the season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 29-year-old second-row, who joined the club from his native Australia alongside twin brother Alex in 2013, has not played for the capital side since June due to a knee injury.

However, he is hoping to be back in early 2022 for his final stint in Edinburgh colours before heading east.

“I’m moving on at the end of the season because I partly want to experience something new, but also move closer to home,” said Toolis.

​“When a new opportunity arose in Japan, I was so excited at the prospect of that experience, but the idea of leaving Edinburgh after nine years was also daunting.

“However, I decided that it’s the perfect time in my rugby career to experience something new and challenge myself in a different culture and environment.

“The past year has been extremely tough both mentally and physically due to injury. There have been a few hiccups and delays along the way but hope to be back very soon.

“I want to finish my time at Edinburgh Rugby on a high and contribute in any way I can to help continue the momentum the club has built so far this season.

“My time at Edinburgh Rugby has completely surpassed all my expectations. I am extremely fortunate to have been part of this historic club and to have played over 100 games for Edinburgh is a huge honour for me and it’s something I am extremely proud of.

“I have been so lucky to explore and play in so many different countries and stadiums during my tenure at Edinburgh Rugby but receiving my 100th cap at BT Murrayfield Stadium in our 1872 Cup win was something I’ll never forget.”

Head coach Mike Blair added: “Ben has been a special player for Edinburgh Rugby over the course of the past nine seasons and he’ll leave as both a club centurion and a seasoned internationalist.

“We’re obviously sad to see him go given all that he’s contributed to the club, however it’s a decision that Ben has clearly given a lot of thought and consideration, and so we wish him the very best for what is an exciting opportunity in Japan.”