Ben Healy dropped to Edinburgh A team after 'directionless' attacking performance against Lions

Six changes after heavy defeat in South Africa

Ben Healy has been dropped by Edinburgh in the aftermath of last weekend’s chastening defeat by the Lions in South Africa.

The stand-off was an ever-present for the club in the United Rugby Championship last season, starting all 18 games, but he is not in the match-day squad for Saturday’s home game with the Stormers. Instead he will line up for Edinburgh’s second-string A team against Bath United at The Rec.

Ross Thompson will start at 10 against the Stormers, with Cammy Scott providing cover on the bench. Healy’s absence is one of six changes made by head coach Sean Everitt following the 55-21 defeat in Johannesburg. Edinburgh trailed 48-0 at the interval, a record half-time deficit for the URC and its previous iterations.

Ben Healy will play for Edinburgh's A team against Bath. | SNS Group

“We just felt that we were a bit directionless on attack,” said Everitt. “We know that Ben has got a good skill set and he’s led the team well. And we just feel that Ross has obviously done a good job for us, and instead of Ben sitting on the bench behind Ross this weekend we thought we’d send him down to Bath to play for the A team and get some more game time. Players that are in spinal positions within the team need to play.

“Cammy Scott has done well in the A team over the last two weeks, so it’s good that he gets an opportunity on the bench. At the same time Ben Healy can get a good 80 minutes under the belt against Bath.”

Thompson will be partnered by scrum-half Ali Price as co-captain Ben Vellacott drops to the bench.

“It’s just about giving the team direction on attack and bringing experience as far as game management is concerned,” added Everitt. “We’re facing a similar defence system as we did against Leinster and I thought those two did really well against Leinster so it makes sense that we return to those two players [Thompson and Price] against a team like the Stormers.”

Duhan van der Merwe also returns to the side after pulling out before kick-off last weekend with a tight calf, replacing Ross McCann.

There are also three changes in the pack. Hamish Watson is replaced by Ben Muncaster at openside, Paddy Harrison comes in at hooker for Ewan Ashman who failed a head injury assessment against the Lions, and Jamie Hodgson is preferred to Marshall Sykes in the second row.

“Hamish Watson is rested this week,” said Everitt. “He’s carried a load with him, he’s had the full pre-season, plus he played against Gloucester. And he’s had three full games now, so he’s getting rested. Ewan Ashman hasn’t returned from concussion.”

