Beaming Fergus Burke reveals why he chose Scotland over England and reveals Finn Russell thoughts

New Zealander says Townsend call confirmed he is joining right environment

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fergus Burke says he was left with a "no-brainer" decision to pledge his international future to Scotland despite overtures from England.

Burke, a 25-year-old stand-off who originates from New Zealand, only set foot in the United Kingdom last summer after joining Saracens from Crusaders in his homeland. His performances with the Gallagher Premiership club caught the eye of both Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and his English counterpart Steve Borthwick, but after a phonecall from Townsend last week, he was left in no doubt that he wanted to represent the thistle rather than the red rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm just so grateful to be in this environment," Burke said as he met the Scottish media for the first time at the national team's Edinburgh training base. "It's an awesome environment, a successful team and it was a no-brainer to represent Scotland.

Fergus Burke joined Saracens last year and was on England's radar. | Getty Images

"I spoke to England a little bit in the last wee while but when Gregor gave me that call it was something that I wanted to do and that I'm fully committed to. I feel like the style that Scotland play definitely suits my game and it's exciting."

Burke qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather, who hails from Edinburgh. He set foot on Scottish soil for the first time this month and is desperate to make an impression on the upcoming Six Nations, which starts for Scotland a week on Saturday against Italy at Murrayfield.

"My family are super excited," Burke continued. "Most of my immediate family is still in New Zealand. My grandparents on my mum's side have passed away now so unfortunately don't get to see this achievement but they're all proud, it's a super proud moment for my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My grandad was born in Edinburgh but he was based in Glasgow before moving to England and meeting my grandma and having my mum in Dover. She was one of nine children.

"I grew up in North Island [in New Zealand] on the East Coast in a place called Gisborne. I had an awesome childhood, went to high school in Hamilton and then got recruited down into the Crusaders Academy out of school and spent the last seven or so years down there and then five years with the Crusaders before coming to Sarries.

Fergus Burke was at Crusaders before coming over to the northern hemisphere. | Getty Images

"I've always known that my grandad was Scottish and I've been having conversations with Gregor and Gavin [Vaughan, lead national team performance analyst] for three or four years, for quite a while. I've always known it's kind of there and the exciting opportunity that could arise if it went that way and I'm grateful that it has."

Burke revealed that the English Rugby Football Union and some teammates at Saracens had urged him to keep his options open. On the discussions with them, the fly-half said: "It was kind of just around, ‘you're close so stay English qualified’, that type of route. But I spoke to my family and made a decision to commit to Scotland and it's something that I don't take for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's always banter [from his English clubmates] in a footy team but Sean Maitland [Scotland winger] is at Sarries as well, boys like that. Obviously Andy Christie [Scotland flanker] is at Sarries and speaking to him about the environment, the style of play here, I feel like it suits me the most. When Gregor gave me the call, deep down I knew that's what I wanted to do."

Burke explained that his club have been supportive of his decision to represent Scotland. "They were awesome," he admitted. "When I was deciding whether I went to Sarries, Gregor gave me a call, they actually put Gregor in touch with me and so they were always open to the idea of me playing for Scotland.

"I definitely knew I wanted to play rugby over this side of the world at some point - it probably happened a little bit faster than what I had imagined but I wouldn't change it for the world."

With talismanic figure Finn Russell set to be Scotland's first-choice stand-off going into the Six Nations, Burke will have to bide his time to break into the team. He was full of praise for the man who is currently in possession of the No 10 jersey though, believing he can learn from him.

Fergus Burke is a great admirer of now Scotland teammate Finn Russell. | SNS Group / SRU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's world class," said Burke. "I've watched him for a long time. He's definitely got his own style of playing and I definitely rate him as at least one of the top fly-halves in the world, if not the top.

"So to be able to come in here and learn from him, have conversations with him about how he sees the game is so good for my development as well."